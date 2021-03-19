Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.63

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.63 ($11.33) and traded as high as €12.16 ($14.31). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €12.04 ($14.16), with a volume of 2,724,706 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.