Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.00 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $663,364.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 111.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $10.88 or 0.00018457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,785,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,944 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

