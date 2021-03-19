DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Head to Head Review

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 22.45 $101.10 million $1.84 187.28 Insulet $738.20 million 23.27 $11.60 million $0.19 1,368.21

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DexCom and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 1 2 14 0 2.76 Insulet 1 12 6 0 2.26

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $430.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $248.72, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Insulet.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45% Insulet 3.33% 8.94% 2.07%

Summary

DexCom beats Insulet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc.; and a development and commercialization agreement with Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

