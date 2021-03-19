DEXTools Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $71.38 million and $669,312.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00452449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00679213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,902,688 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.