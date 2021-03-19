dForce Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.95 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. dForce has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.46 or 0.00454465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00144238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00706585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 tokens. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

