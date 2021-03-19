dHedge DAO Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00006433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,120,091 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

