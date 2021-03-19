DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

DHT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

