Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,450 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,034.87 ($39.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,966.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,828.19. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

