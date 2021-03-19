Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of Diamondback Energy worth $30,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.