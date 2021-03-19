DiamondRock Hospitality Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,900 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

