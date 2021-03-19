DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $35,645.69 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $35,645.69 or 0.60565889 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $116,317.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00454163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00139818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00681770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

