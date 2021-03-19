Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.91 Million

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $73.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.81 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $304.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.61 on Friday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $612.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

