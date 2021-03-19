Digital Gold Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $744,794.82 and $353,390.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $55.05 or 0.00093394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00451712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00141498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00669374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

