Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $55,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,808,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

