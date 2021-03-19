Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Commerce Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 85.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.20. 23,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,692. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

