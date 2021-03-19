DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $72.93 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $72.93 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00391916 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.31 or 0.04850093 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,405,983 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

