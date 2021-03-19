DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.47 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00391760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.41 or 0.04612109 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,405,983 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

