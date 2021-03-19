Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 142.5% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $304,916.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 142.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.76 or 0.03095593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00345232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.82 or 0.00915201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00398311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.87 or 0.00368018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00251939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021021 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,128,091 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

