DigitalNote Hits One Day Trading Volume of $671,140.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and $671,140.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00397408 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,033,795,348 coins and its circulating supply is 4,883,925,686 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.