Digitex City Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00626701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033754 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars.

