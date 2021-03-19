Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.