DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $348.38 or 0.00592691 BTC on popular exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $212,170.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00631405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024590 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 104,784 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

