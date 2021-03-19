Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $570.12

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.12 ($7.45) and traded as high as GBX 677 ($8.85). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 161,874 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

