Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $32.17

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.17, but opened at $30.79. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 5,054 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.