Dimecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006370 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007091 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00175210 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

