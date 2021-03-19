Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,186 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $76.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

