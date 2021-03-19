DistX (DISTX) Market Capitalization Hits $49,336.04

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. DistX has a total market cap of $49,336.04 and approximately $36,321.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DistX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One DistX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00452567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00677567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

