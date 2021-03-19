DMarket Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.00 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $43.84 million and $19.00 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.71 or 0.00639099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034903 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

