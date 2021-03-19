DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $1.09 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

