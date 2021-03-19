DMScript (DMST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.37 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One DMScript token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $3.37 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 294.5% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

