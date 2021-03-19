Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNHBY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

DNHBY opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.