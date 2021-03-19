Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$51.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$10.90 and a 1 year high of C$86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

