Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.55 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.00347892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,825,072,788 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

