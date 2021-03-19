Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0586

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.55 billion and approximately $918.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.72 or 0.00345065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,825,072,788 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

