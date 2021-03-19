Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $7.27 on Friday, reaching $186.07. 113,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $135.04 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.