Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded up $7.88 on Friday, reaching $186.68. 117,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $135.04 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,144,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625,909 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,218,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167,321 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $577,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.