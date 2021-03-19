Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $43,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $73.50 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

