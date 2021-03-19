Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.58

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 9303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPUKY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

