Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.