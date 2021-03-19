Donut Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $208,993.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $208,993.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

