Douglas J. Jellison Sells 4,055 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NUE stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $71.32. 200,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,734. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
