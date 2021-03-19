Douglas J. Jellison Sells 4,055 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NUE stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $71.32. 200,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,734. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

