DraftCoin (DFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,749.74

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $191,749.74 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

