Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.60 ($98.35).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €70.40 ($82.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.85.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

