Dragonchain Price Tops $0.22 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $81.65 million and approximately $609,077.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,286,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

