DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Hits $23.57 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $23.57 million and approximately $32.70 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 130.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,712.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.88 or 0.00921237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00380707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032357 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.