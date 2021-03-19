Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

DRUNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

