DREP One Day Volume Reaches $191.11 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 142% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a market cap of $114.61 million and $191.11 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,985,291,010 coins and its circulating supply is 3,972,455,309 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

