DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $1,072.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006411 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

