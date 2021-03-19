Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

