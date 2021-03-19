DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.97% of DURECT worth $29,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 million, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

